Drug price increases added $815M to US medical spending: 3 things to know

A new report from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review showed that recent unsupported price hikes for top-selling drugs contributed to $815 million to U.S. medical spending in 2023.
Here are three things to know:
- The analysis, which assessed the top 10 drugs with the largest net price increases, found that five of these drugs raised prices without new clinical evidence to justify the increases.
- Among the drugs with unsupported price hikes were Biktarvy, Darzalex, Xelijanz, Entresto and Cabometyx. These drugs saw price hikes ranging from 3.6% to 6.7% without demonstrating substantial improvements, according to the ICER report.
- While five drugs were found to have price increases with new clinical evidence — such as cancer treatments Keytruda and Opdivo — the unsupported increases contributed a total $815 million in additional spending for U.S. payers.
''