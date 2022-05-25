CVS to deny some prescriptions from telehealth startups

CVS Health will stop filling prescriptions for controlled substances from the telehealth startups Cerebral and Done Health on May 26, according to The Wall Street Journal.

CVS conducted an internal review of the two companies, which led to the decision, a spokesperson told the Journal.

The move will affect thousands of patients and comes amid concerns about the volume of stimulants prescribed by clinicians at the companies. In March, the Journal reported that some Cerebral clinicians said they felt pressure to prescribe stimulants, such as Adderall, to patients after a 30-minute evaluation, which they said was not enough time to properly diagnose attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Earlier this month, Cerebral said it would stop prescribing most controlled substances, and its board voted to replace CEO Kyle Roberston amid a federal probe into the company.

Cerebral and Done have denied pushing clinicians to prescribe stimulants. Cerebral called CVS' decision to deny prescriptions unfortunate and said it's "doing everything possible to ensure these patients get access to medications that their healthcare providers have determined they need," in a statement to the Journal.

Individual CVS Health and Walgreen pharmacies have also previously blocked or delayed prescriptions from Done providers, according to the Journal. At the time, Done declined the publication's request for comment.

