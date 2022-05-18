Cerebral ousts CEO amid federal probe

A telehealth company at the center of a federal probe over its prescribing practices has ousted its CEO.

The board of Cerebral voted to replace co-founder Kyle Robertson, the Wall Street Journal reported May 17. Mr. Robertson later called the move illegal, according to the newspaper.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the company, which prescribes ADHD medications like Adderall virtually, over possible violations of the Controlled Substances Act. Cerebral recently paused the prescribing of most controlled substances and changed its online ads after critics said it could be fueling an addiction crisis.