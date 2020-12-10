CVS targets customers in recruiting blitz ahead of COVID-19 vaccine approval

CVS Health is calling on its customers to help expand its workforce, as the company is hiring thousands of new employees in preparation for COVID-19 dispensing, according to a Dec. 6 Forbes report.

The retail pharmacy giant sent an email to its customer base Dec. 6, saying it is "urgently hiring" thousands of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses to help administer COVID-19 vaccines once an FDA emergency use authorization is issued.

"We're committed to administering millions of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021," the email read. "To do that, we need thousands of pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians and more from across the United States."

CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo told Face the Nation in November that the company's store locations have the appropriate storage conditions and capacity and will begin vaccinating long-term care residents and staff within 48 hours of an FDA approval.

