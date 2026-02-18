CVS launches $5M pharmacy scholarship in Louisiana

CVS Health has launched a $5 million scholarship program to support students pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans or the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

The scholarship will open in the 2026-27 academic year, according to a Feb. 18 news release. CVS Health said the scholarship aims to strengthen the pharmacy workforce and expand access to care across the state.

The initiative builds on CVS Health’s broader pharmacy workforce investments. In April 2024, the company unveiled a tuition assistance program allowing PharmD graduates who intern with CVS Pharmacy to apply for up to $20,000 toward their final year of tuition, with plans to expand eligibility to interns in their final two years of pharmacy education. Through a partnership with the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, CVS Health also created a community pharmacy health equity scholarship that grants $20,000 to 21 pharmacy students nationwide.

In February 2025, CVS Pharmacy and Duquesne University in Pittsburgh also launched a program offering a 50% tuition scholarship for eligible CVS employees pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree through Duquesne’s online pharmacy program.