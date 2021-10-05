CVS in the past month: 5 updates

Listen
Retail pharmacy giant CVS has made moves to grow its business in the past month, including new partnerships and a hiring spree.
Here are five moves CVS made in the last five weeks, listed in the order they were reported.
- CVS headed to court along with UnitedHealth to battle the state of Ohio over efforts to reveal information tied to Medicaid contracts the state believes should be public knowledge — and in some cases already is. The conflict between the state's Medicaid program, CVS Caremark and OptumRx, and pharmacies arose in 2017 when pharmacies claimed the two pharmacy benefit managers were driving them out of business with low rates.
- CVS said it was looking to quickly fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day virtual career event held Sept. 24. The company said the national event was held to help CVS ensure its locations were properly staffed to handle the influx of customers seeking flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations and COVID-19 boosters.
- CVS partnered with drugmaker Novo Nordisk to pilot a nutrition coaching program intended to support people with obesity. The companies said Sept. 17 that the program will offer education and coaching support for people using anti-obesity medications. The program also includes a personal nutrition assessment; body composition tests; dietician coaching sessions; a coupon for up to 10 free healthy meals; a digital app with shopping lists, recipes and a restaurant guide; and dietician messaging capability.
- Alongside its nationwide hiring push and digital healthcare expansion, CVS is looking to bring on an executive to oversee its health informatics business. The company posted an opening for a fully remote senior medical director of health informatics, who will lead the company's analytics team as well as data and IT initiatives. The company wants a physician to fill the role and assist with developing research studies and health economic models.
- CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch was No. 1 on Fortune's list of 2021's 50 most powerful women. Ms. Lynch became the CEO of CVS Health on Feb. 1 after spending three years running Aetna, which CVS Health acquired in 2018.