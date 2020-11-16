Cuomo threatens legal action against Trump's vaccine distribution plan

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Nov. 15 that he would take legal action against the Trump administration if its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan disproportionately limits access for Black and brown communities, The Hill reported.

Mr. Cuomo has previously said the plan relies too much on hospitals, drugstores and clinics to distribute the vaccine because communities of color often have limited access to public or private healthcare.

The governor said churches and community centers should be included in the distribution plan and a "special effort" to reach communities of color was needed because the "private market" wouldn't be enough, The Hill reported.

"If the Trump administration does not change this plan and does not provide an equitable vaccine process, we will enforce our legal rights. We will bring legal action to protect New Yorkers," Mr. Cuomo said during a Sunday service at Riverside Church in New York City, according to the Post-Standard.

A CDC analysis has shown a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases in communities of color and found that Black and Hispanic people are more likely to suffer serious illness or death from the virus, likely due to a greater prevalence of underlying medical conditions, lack of access to healthcare and a greater likelihood of being considered essential workers.

