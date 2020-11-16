Biden team to meet with COVID-19 vaccine-makers this week

President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisers will meet this week with the leading drugmakers developing COVID-19 vaccines, Ron Klain, President-elect Biden's chief of staff, told CNBC.

Mr. Klain named Pfizer as one of the companies the team would meet with but didn't specify the others. The other drugmakers furthest along in COVID-19 vaccine development include Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

"We're going to have meetings between our top scientific advisers and the officials of these drug companies," Mr. Klain told CNBC.

He stressed the importance of planning for vaccine distribution, saying: "It's great to have a vaccine, but vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives. And that means you've got to get that vaccine into people's arms all over this country. It's a giant logistical project."

