Connecticut pharmacy cancels 700 COVID-19 test appointments over lab backlog

Park Pharmacy in Waterbury, Conn., on Jan. 5 canceled all polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 tests for the week because of a backlog at the laboratory the pharmacy uses to process the tests, local NBC affiliate WVIT reported.

A total of 700 tests have been canceled, pharmacy co-owner Mitual Patel told the news outlet. Park Pharmacy uses QDx Pathology Services, based in New Jersey, to process its PCR tests, "but there's just so much demand," he said, adding that the pharmacy was notified new tests would not be accepted at the lab until Jan. 10.

The news outlet reported a spokesperson with QDx Pathology Services confirmed it notified clients that it placed a pause on accepting new specimens to clear a pileup of samples awaiting processing.

Amid a surge in demand, Mr. Patel said some people are waiting up to five days for their results, up from the original turnaround time of one to two days.