CommonSpirit hospital plans 16-bed infusion center

A CommonSpirit hospital in Tacoma, Wash., plans to build a 16-bed infusion center in an unoccupied suite, according to permits filed with the city.

The hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center, is part of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, a member of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. According to the permits, the hospital’s oncology infusion center is planning to conduct “improvement of an unoccupied suite within St. Joseph Medical Center to become a 16-bed infusion center.”

Infusion centers are designed for medications delivered intravenously or through other infusion methods, such as some chemotherapies and drugs for autoimmune disorders.

Besides CommonSpirit, several health systems are working to expand infusion services, including Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health, Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.