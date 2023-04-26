Closed drugmaker recalls all lots of 84 drugs because of quality risk

Akorn Operating Co., a Gurnee, Ill.-based drugmaker that closed all operations in late February, issued a nationwide recall of all lots of 84 drugs it made because the shutdown discontinued its quality measures.

The company is asking for customers to identify and destroy 51 human and 33 animal drug products, according to an April 26 post from the FDA. Some of the recalled human drugs include albuterol, lorazepam and naloxone.

"The discontinuation of the quality program means the company will not be able to support or guarantee that the products will meet all intended specifications through the labeled shelf life of the product," the FDA said. "Further distribution or use of any remaining product on the market should cease immediately."