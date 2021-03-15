Cleveland Clinic, Sutter Health, 8 more health systems, hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)  seeks a director of clinical pharmacy services.

  2. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a senior pharmacy operations manager.

  3. Children's Hospital of Orange County (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. Cleveland Clinic seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy operations director.

  6. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy.

  7. Saint Luke's (Kansas City, Mo.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.) seeks a clinical pharmacy services manager.

  9. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Trinity Health (Livionia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager. 

