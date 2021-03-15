Cleveland Clinic, Sutter Health, 8 more health systems, hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a director of clinical pharmacy services.



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a senior pharmacy operations manager.



Children's Hospital of Orange County (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Cleveland Clinic seeks a pharmacy director.



Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy operations director.



Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy.



Saint Luke's (Kansas City, Mo.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.) seeks a clinical pharmacy services manager.



Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Trinity Health (Livionia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

