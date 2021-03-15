Cleveland Clinic, Sutter Health, 8 more health systems, hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a director of clinical pharmacy services.
- Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a senior pharmacy operations manager.
- Children's Hospital of Orange County (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Cleveland Clinic seeks a pharmacy director.
- Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy operations director.
- Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy.
- Saint Luke's (Kansas City, Mo.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.) seeks a clinical pharmacy services manager.
- Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Trinity Health (Livionia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
