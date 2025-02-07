Cencora expands Sure Supply Program, adds 200 critical medications amid shortages

Cencora, a global healthcare company, has expanded its Sure Supply Program to include 200 critical medications, including several oncology treatments, in response to ongoing drug shortages. This marks a 350% increase since the initiative first launched in 2021.

The Sure Supply Program is designed to provide health systems with reliable access to medications at risk of shortage, offering a six-month safety stock reserve based on each health system's purchasing commitments, according to a Feb. 6 news release from the company.

In 2023, over 99% of hospital and health system pharmacists reported drug shortages, driving an increase in demand for mitigation solutions. By negotiating long-term agreements with manufacturers to produce additional inventory, Cencora aims to stabilize the supply chain and reduce the strain on hospitals.

The expanded program covers a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, critical care, cardiovascular and infectious diseases.