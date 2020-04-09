CDC deletes advice on front-running COVID-19 drugs from website

The CDC deleted from its website most of its guidelines for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, the two antimalarial pills touted by the president as possible treatments against COVID-19, Talking Points Memo reported.

The agency previously had a section on its website detailing how some U.S. healthcare providers have used hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients and how the drug was "reportedly well-tolerated."

The website also previously said the two drugs are "currently recommended for treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in several countries."

The section on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine now is only one paragraph explaining that the drugs are "under investigation in clinical trials," according to Talking Points Memo.

Reuters previously reported that the section on the two drugs appeared on the CDC website shortly after President Donald Trump touted the benefits of the drugs against COVID-19, though neither of the drugs has been proven to be effective against the disease.

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to the CDC for comment and will update this story accordingly.

