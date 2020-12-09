Canada authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Canada has authorized emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the third country to do so in the last week.

Distribution of the vaccine in Canada will be based on populations identified in guidance from its National Advisory Committee on Immunizations, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said in a news release.

"Today’s decision from Health Canada is a historic moment in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is a major step toward returning to normalcy in Canada. I’d like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of Pfizer and BioNTech colleagues around the world who have contributed to the development of this vaccine," said Cole Pinnow, president of Pfizer Canada. "We commend Health Canada for its careful and thorough assessment of our COVID-19 vaccine and timely action to help protect Canadians."

Canada follows the U.K. and Bahrain in authorizing Pfizer's vaccine. The drugmaker has signed an agreement to supply Canada with a minimum of 20 million doses and a maximum of 76 million doses through 2021.

Pfizer said Nov. 18 that its COVID-19 vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection, and its data-monitoring committee has found no serious safety concerns.

Read the full news release here.

