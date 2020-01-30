Bristol-Myers to introduce 8 drugs in 18 months

Bristol-Myers Squibb plans to launch eight drugs in the next 12 to 18 months, the drugmaker's COO told Business Insider.

Chris Boerner, COO of Bristol-Myers, said the launches will expand the uses of some of its already approved drugs and include some new cell therapy treatments for cancer and a treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Fedratinib, a treatment for a rare bone marrow cancer, is one of the drugs the company plans to launch in the next year. It was approved by the FDA in August.

Bristol-Myers expects Ozanimod, a treatment for relapsing multiple sclerosis, to be approved by March, Business Insider reported.

It also expects the FDA to make a decision by April on luspatercept, a drug that treats anemia in people with blood disorders.

Bristol-Myers is looking to expand the use of its best-selling cancer immunotherapy drugs, Opdivo and Yervoy, to treat non-small cell lung cancer and expects the FDA to make a decision by May 15, according to Business Insider.

The drugmaker also plans to launch liso-cell, a cell therapy designed to treat large B-cell lymphoma that it gained when it acquired Celgene.

It plans to launch Y2K, a treatment for psoriasis, after getting data from its late-stage trial in the first half of 2020.

Ide-cel, a cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, should be submitted to the FDA in the first half of 2020, according to Business Insider.

And Bristol-Myers plans to launch CC-486, a treatment for myeloid leukemia.

