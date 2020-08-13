Bristol Myers Squibb pledges $300M over 5 years to address health disparities, diversity

New York City-based Bristol Myers Squibb and the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation have pledged a combined investment of $300 million over the next five years to accelerate health equity and diversity and inclusion efforts.

The investment is expected to help diverse populations and, as an extension, improve outcomes across all populations affected by diseases, according to an Aug. 12 news release.

The death of George Floyd and pandemic further exposed persistent health disparities that leave under-resourced and minority communities at greater risk of poor health outcomes, according to Bristol Myers Squibb. The company has spent the past months developing an approach that reflects broad input and is consistent with its values.

The pharmaceutical company said it will focus efforts on addressing health disparities, increasing clinical trial diversity, expanding its supplier diversity program, increasing workforce diversity and expanding its U.S. Employee Giving Program.

