Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioMotiv launch company focused on inflammatory diseases

Bristol-Myers Squibb and BioMotiv have teamed up to create Anteros Pharmaceuticals, a company that will focus on developing a new class of drugs for fibrotic and other inflammatory diseases, the companies said Feb. 4.

BioMotiv, a company focused on turning breakthrough discoveries from research institutions into drugs, will work with Yale University and will be solely responsible for research and development for Anteros.

Bristol-Myers will contribute the IP, data and reagents for Anteros.

Anteros is the first of several companies Biomotiv and Bristol-Myers plan to form.

