Board of Pharmacy Technicians Specialties expands certifications, specialty certificates

The Board of Pharmacy Technicians Specialties on Jan. 18 launched three new advanced certifications and 10 specialty certificates.

The new certifications are advanced certified pharmacy technician; board certified sterile compounding pharmacy technician; and board certified nonsterile compounding pharmacy technician.

The new specialty certificates include technician product verifications; medication history; controlled substance diversion prevention; hazardous drug management; billing and reimbursement; immunization administration; point-of-care testing; medication therapy management regulatory compliance; and supply chain management.

"These new offerings will increase accessibility to credentials that will validate the skills and knowledge for pathways to advance the careers of pharmacy technicians, enhance patient care, and strengthen the workforce for pharmacies," the Board of Pharmacy Technicians Specialities said in a news release. BPTS is an independent initiative of the National Pharmacy Technician Association.

Registration for the new programs is now open, and the first exams will be offered in mid-February. Exams will cost $49.

