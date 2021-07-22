Benefits of J&J COVID-19 vaccine outweigh risks, CDC says

The benefits of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot still outweigh the risk of the rare but serious neurological disorder, Guillain-Barre syndrome, the CDC said July 22, according to CNBC.

In slides published ahead of a CDC advisory panel meeting, the agency said there have been 100 reported cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome after administration of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. That's a rate of 8.1 cases per 1 million doses distributed.

The case rate of the condition after receiving Johnson & Johnson's shot is higher than expected in the general population and close to eight times the rate seen after vaccination with Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines, CNBC reported. Data doesn't show a similar pattern with mRNA vaccines, the CDC said.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks part of the nervous system.

The data comes 10 days after the FDA put a label on Johnson & Johnson's shot warning of the risk of the rare condition.

Of the 100 reported cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, 95 people were seriously ill, CNBC reported. A 57-year-old man with preexisting conditions died. Most cases occur about two weeks after vaccination, and most of them are in males with an average age of 57.

More than 12 million Johnson & Johnson shots have been administered in the U.S., according to the CDC.

