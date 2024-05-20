Baylor Scott & White to close pharmacy, renovate clinic

Within 90 days, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White will close its pharmacy in Temple, Texas, a spokesperson confirmed with Becker's May 20.

The spokesperson said the location has been underutilized and the health system is working with current patients to transition their prescriptions to one of five Baylor Scott & White pharmacies in the area. Current employees of the Temple pharmacy have been offered positions at the system's nearby locations.

After the location shutters, a Baylor Scott & White pharmacy kiosk will be temporarily placed at a nearby city building until it permanently moves to a nearby clinic set for renovations. The clinic, Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Temple Downtown, is expected to reopen in 2025.

"We are evolving our pharmacy offerings in the Temple and Belton area to better meet customer needs and grow convenient options like on-demand delivery and 24/7 express prescription pick-up," the spokesperson said.