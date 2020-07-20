AstraZeneca, U of Oxford report positive results for experimental COVID-19 vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford in England and AstraZeneca, a Cambridge, England-based drugmaker, showed positive results in early trials, according to research published July 20 in The Lancet.

In a study of 1,077 healthy adults, the experimental vaccine produced two kinds of immune responses that could protect the body against COVID-19.

The vaccine caused no serious side effects, but about 70 percent of people reported fatigue and 68 percent reported a headache, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The results mean that researchers remain on track to have the vaccine ready for mass production by September, according to the Journal.

Phase 3 trials of the vaccine are underway in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa, and a trial involving 30,000 people in the U.S. is set to begin in August.

"There is still much work to be done before we can confirm if our vaccine will help manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but these early results hold promise," University of Oxford researcher Sarah Gilbert told the Journal.

