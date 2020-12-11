AstraZeneca, Russia to launch joint trial of COVID-19 vaccines before end of year

AstraZeneca said Dec. 11 that it will begin a clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in combination with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year.

The trial will enroll volunteers 18 years and older.

Preliminary results have shown Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, according to The Hill. Russia authorized the vaccine in August, the first country to do so. It began vaccinating people this week.

Read AstraZeneca's full news release here.

