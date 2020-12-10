J&J cuts COVID-19 vaccine trial size due to spike in cases

Johnson & Johnson will cut the number of participants in its COVID-19 vaccine trial from 60,000 to 40,000 due to the high incidence of COVID-19 in the U.S., CNBC reported.

Because COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly in the U.S., the drugmaker will likely be able to get the data it needs to prove its vaccine is safe and effective quicker, so it doesn't need to enroll as many participants.

The drugmaker said its interim vaccine data could be available by the end of January if the vaccine is safe and effective, and an emergency use authorization application could be submitted in February, according to CNBC.

Moncef Slaoui, PhD, chief of Operation Warp Speed, the White House's initiative to speed COVID-19 vaccine and drug development, indicated the results could come as soon as early January, with an emergency approval coming in late January, CNBC reported.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine requires just one dose, as opposed to two like Pfizer and Moderna's candidates, so it could help significantly ramp up supply of COVID-19 vaccines if approved, CNBC reported.

