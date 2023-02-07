ASHP launches tool to help the national pharmacy technician shortage

As a plethora of healthcare settings struggle with hiring and retaining pharmacy technicians, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists introduced an online tool Feb. 6 aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage.

The tool, found at rxtechteam.org and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA, pulls advice from a committee with "extensive experience in technician staff development" that offers tips on "developing robust recruitment and retention strategies, reference materials for mentors and preceptors, and models for supporting remote work and developing career ladders and professional development tools," ASHP said in a news release.

Here are the four committee members:

1. Matthew Kelm, PharmD, associate chief pharmacy officer of oncology pharmacy services at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

2. Mariel Pereda, PharmD, manager of pharmacy services and director of the pharmacy technician training program at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital.

3. Matthew Rewald, pharmacy technician education coordinator at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and assistant professor of pharmacy at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine & Science.

4. Tyler Darcy, manager of pharmacy training and development at Boston Medical Center and instructor for the pharmacy technician program at Boston-based Roxbury Community College.

