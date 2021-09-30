Americans pay more for 20 top drugs than rest of the world combined, study shows

U.S. sales for the 20 top-selling drugs worldwide in 2020 was nearly double the amount the rest of the world paid for the same drugs, according to a report released Sept. 30 by consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen.

For all 20 top-selling drugs worldwide in 2020, Public Citizen compared their drugmakers' U.S. sales revenue to global sales revenue as reported in annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (or analogous annual reports for drugmakers based outside the U.S.).

Five things to know: