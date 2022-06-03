American Pharmacists Association taps interim CEO

The American Pharmacists Association named Ilisa Bernstein, PharmD, as the organization's interim CEO, effective immediately.

Prior to this role, Dr. Bernstein led pharmaceutical and advocacy practices for two and a half years as the senior vice president of pharmacy practice and government affairs at APhA, according to a June 2 press release. For more than 30 years, Dr. Bernstein has worked on advocacy and regulation efforts in senior leadership positions for the FDA and Pfizer.

"I am excited to be selected to serve as APhA's Interim CEO, an organization that I've cherished and actively been involved with since my student pharmacist days," Dr. Bernstein said.

As interim CEO, Dr. Bernstein will help steer the APhA board in its national search for a CEO.