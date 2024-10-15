90% of independent pharmacies may not stock drugs in negotiation program: Study

A new survey by the National Community Pharmacists Association found that more than 90% of independent pharmacists may refuse to sell drugs targeted by Medicare Part D negotiations, potentially jeopardizing the Biden administration's efforts to lower prescription costs.

The survey, conducted from Sept. 24 to Oct. 11, found that 51% of pharmacists are strongly considering not stocking drugs due to inadequate reimbursements from pharmacy benefit managers, with another 40% considering the same, according to an Oct. 14 NCPA news release shared with Becker's.

The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program is set to begin in January 2026, but many pharmacies could face drug flow issues, needing to cover $27,000 monthly to stock the medications without guaranteed timely reimbursement.

As low reimbursements can affect the viability of independent pharmacies, 73% of pharmacists have not finalized their contracts for 2025, raising concerns as open enrollment begins Oct. 15.