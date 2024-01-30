9 drugs now in shortage

In January, nine more drugs fell into shortage, adding to the 300-some medications in short supply because of manufacturing delays, quality issues or high demand.

Here are the new drug shortages reported in January, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Editor's note: The drugs are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cocaine hydrochloride 4% nasal solution, a local anesthetic, has three solutions in shortage and zero are at normal supply levels. LXO Group expects its product to return to normal supply in February.

2. Diazepam injection is used for anxiety, muscle spasms, seizures and alcohol withdrawal. Three solutions are on back order without resupply dates and two are available.

3. Isoniazid injection: Sandoz, the sole supplier of the tuberculosis treatment, is reporting a shortage of its 100 milligram per milliliter, 10 milliliter solution. No release date could be estimated.

4. Lenalidomide capsule: As of Jan. 17, 29 solutions of the drug for myelodysplastic syndrome patients are in shortage and 29 are available. Most pharmaceutical companies did not share an estimated release date, but Sun Pharma said its six solutions should be available in mid-March, and Camber Pharmaceuticals said it is prioritizing supply for REMS patients.

5. Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate capsule: The attention-deficit/hyperactivity drug is in short supply among nine manufacturers because of regulatory delays, demand increases and an ingredient shortage. A majority of solutions are on allocation or in limited supply, according to the FDA.

6. Mercaptopurine tablet: Four solutions of the chemotherapy drug are in shortage, one is discontinued and another is available. The drug is used with other cancer therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute lymphatic leukemia, and Mylan discontinued its 50 milligram solution in December. Two drugmakers now report four 50 milligram solutions are on back order.

7. Mometasone furoate metered dose inhalers: One of Organon's inhalers is on back order until mid-February and two are available.

8. Rho(D) immune globulin: One of the manufacturers of the antibody, Kedrion Biopharma, has three solutions in shortage. The company said the supply issues are because of a "shortage of an active ingredient[,] manufacturing issues and plant maintenance requirements." Four other solutions are available.

9. Zolpidem tartrate extended release tablet: Sandoz is discontinuing two solutions — 6.25 and 12.5 milligram versions — of its insomnia drug.