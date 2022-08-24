6 recent drugmaker transactions, partnerships

Here are six acquisitions, partnerships and deals by drugmakers Becker's has covered since Aug. 4:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list.
1. Gilead to acquire biotech company for $405M
Foster City, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Gilead plans to purchase MiroBio, an Oxford, England-based biotech business, for $405 million in cash.
2. Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B
Amgen, a Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company, is set to buy autoimmune drugmaker ChemoCentryx for $3.7 billion in cash.
3. Pfizer to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4B
Vaccine-maker Pfizer-BioNTech will acquire Global Blood Therapeutics, which specializes in blood disorder treatments, for $5.4 billion. No final acquisition date has been shared.
4. Shields Health Solutions partners with Billings Clinic
Shields, a Stoughton, Mass.-based specialty pharmacy company, lengthened its 5-yearslong partnership with a Montana clinic.
5. Boston biopharma company's acquisition completed
Biopharmaceutical company Radius Health, based in Boston, was fully acquired from two investment firms.
6. Aerie Pharmaceuticals to be sold for $770M
Switzerland-based eye care company Alcon plans to buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals, a Durham, N.C.-based business that focuses on eye treatments, for $770 million.