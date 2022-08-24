6 recent drugmaker transactions, partnerships

Here are six acquisitions, partnerships and deals by drugmakers Becker's has covered since Aug. 4:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Gilead to acquire biotech company for $405M

Foster City, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company Gilead plans to purchase MiroBio, an Oxford, England-based biotech business, for $405 million in cash.

2. Amgen to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7B

Amgen, a Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based pharmaceutical company, is set to buy autoimmune drugmaker ChemoCentryx for $3.7 billion in cash.

3. Pfizer to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4B

Vaccine-maker Pfizer-BioNTech will acquire Global Blood Therapeutics, which specializes in blood disorder treatments, for $5.4 billion. No final acquisition date has been shared.

4. Shields Health Solutions partners with Billings Clinic

Shields, a Stoughton, Mass.-based specialty pharmacy company, lengthened its 5-yearslong partnership with a Montana clinic.

5. Boston biopharma company's acquisition completed

Biopharmaceutical company Radius Health, based in Boston, was fully acquired from two investment firms.

6. Aerie Pharmaceuticals to be sold for $770M

Switzerland-based eye care company Alcon plans to buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals, a Durham, N.C.-based business that focuses on eye treatments, for $770 million.