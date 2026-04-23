6 big pharma moves

Drugmakers and industry groups are accelerating investments in AI, manufacturing and dealmaking while navigating regulatory and policy shifts. Recent moves reflect a broader push to speed drug development, expand production capacity and reposition portfolios amid competitive and political pressure.

Here are six recent moves to know:

GSK withdrew its FDA application for leucovorin calcium tablets after regulators declined to approve the drug for autism-related use, citing insufficient evidence. PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl plans to step down at the end of 2026 after leading the lobbying group since 2015. Novo Nordisk partnered with OpenAI to incorporate AI across its drug discovery, manufacturing and commercial operations, with full integration expected by the end of 2026, according to an April 14 news release. Merck entered a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud, valued at up to $1 billion, to deploy AI tools across its research, manufacturing and operations, according to an April 22 news release. AbbVie will invest $1.4 billion to build a 185-acre manufacturing campus in Durham, N.C., expected to create 734 jobs, according to an April 22 news release. Amneal signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kashiv BioSciences in a deal that includes $375 million in cash and $375 million in equity, plus up to $350 million tied to milestones, according to an April 22 news release.

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