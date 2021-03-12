570 J&J vaccine doses wasted in transfer from health department, Kansas hospital says

Lawrence (Kan.) Memorial Hospital said March 11 that 570 doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine were wasted during a transfer from a county health department, KMBC, a Kansas City, Mo.-based ABC affiliate, reported.

Hospital staffers placed the vaccine doses in a freezer, but the doses had already been thawed. Johnson & Johnson told the hospital the doses need to be discarded, KBMC reported.

The Douglas County Health Department told KMBC it is working on finding replacement doses.

