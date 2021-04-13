5 top-paying states for pharmacists
The average annual wage for pharmacists in the U.S. is $125,460, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.
Here are the top-paying states for pharmacists based on the survey released March 31:
1. Alaska: $147,040
2. California: $146,070
3. Oregon: $136,700
4. Maine: $134,100
5. Vermont: $131,910
To access average annual wage for pharmacists by state, click here.
