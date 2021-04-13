5 top-paying states for pharmacists

The average annual wage for pharmacists in the U.S. is $125,460, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

Here are the top-paying states for pharmacists based on the survey released March 31:

1. Alaska: $147,040

2. California: $146,070

3. Oregon: $136,700

4. Maine: $134,100

5. Vermont: $131,910

To access average annual wage for pharmacists by state, click here.

