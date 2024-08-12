5 things to know ahead of the Medicare drug price announcement

Here are five things to know about the first round of negotiated Medicare drug costs, set to be rolled out Sept. 1 by CMS, according to a fact sheet from the agency.
- The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law in August 2022 and requires HHS to negotiate with drug companies over the price of certain Medicare drugs.
- On Aug. 29, CMS announced the list of 10 Medicare Part D drugs that were selected for price negotiations.
- Drugs on the list treat heart conditions, blood clots, leukemia/lymphoma, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.
- The drugs contributed more than $50 billion in gross Medicare costs between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, and were used by approximately 8,247,000 people with Medicare Part D coverage during that period.
- Though the drug prices are being announced Sept. 1, the prices will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2026.