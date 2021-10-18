5 key investments Walgreens has made in 2021

Here are five key deals Walgreens has pursued in 2021 to advance its pharmacy operations and push itself further into the primary care sector.

Editor's note: Deals are listed in the order they were reported.

  1. Walgreens acquired the majority share of pharmacy automation technology company iA.

  2. Walgreens made a $970 million majority investment in Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy services provider for hospitals and health systems.

  3. Walgreens acquired the pharmacy business of Bi-Mart, a retail chain based in Eugene, Ore. Under the deal, Walgreens gained ownership of 56 retail pharmacies in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

  4. Walgreens made a $5.2 billion investment in primary care company VillageMD, making it the majority owner.

  5. Walgreens made a $330 million investment to acquire a majority stake in home health management company CareCentrix.

