41 brand-name drugs slated to lose patent exclusivity this year

Generic drugs are created to offer lower-cost alternatives to more expensive brand-name drugs.

Brand-name drugmakers are given periods of patent exclusivity, allowing them to sell their higher-priced drugs before generic competition is introduced. This year, 41 brand-name drugs are slated to face generic competition if the brand-name drugmakers don't win patent extensions in court.

Below is a list of the brand-name products expected to lose patent exclusivity, according to OptumRx's generic pipeline forecast. The list includes the drug, its brand-name manufacturer and the drug's approved use.

Absorica (Sun Pharmaceutical) is used to treat severe acne.



Aptivus (Boehringer Ingelheim) is used to treat HIV infection.



Atripla (Gilead/Bristol-Myers Squibb) is used to treat HIV.



BiDil (Arbor) is used to treat heart failure.



Byetta (Astrazeneca) is used to treat Type 2 diabetes.



Ciprodex (Alcon) is an antibiotic that treats ear infections.



Daliresp (AstraZeneca) is used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Denavir (Mylan) is used to treat cold sores.



Depo-SubQ provera (Pfizer) is a birth control drug.



Dexilant (Takeda) is used to treat stomach and esophagus problems.



Doryx MPC (Mayne) is used to treat a variety of bacterial infections.



Dulera (Merck) is used to treat asthma.



Durezol (Alcon) is a steroid used to treat eye irritation and inflammation.



Eligard (QLT/Tolmar) is used to treat advanced prostate cancer.



Enbrel (Amgen) is used to treat arthritis.



Entereg (Merck) is used to restore bowel function after bowel surgery.



Epiduo Forte (Galderma) is used to treat acne.



Kuvan (BioMarin) is used to treat high blood levels of phenylalanine in adults and children with a certain genetic disorder.



Marqibo (Talon Therapeutics/Spectrum) is used to treat a rare type of leukemia.



Moxeza (Alcon) is used to treat eye infections.



Mycamine (Astellas) is used to fight infections caused by fungus.



Mydayis (Shire) is used to treat ADHD.



Nymalize (Arbor) is used to reduce brain damage caused by a brain bleed.



Ofirmev (Mallinckrodt) is a painkiller used to treat minor aches and pains and reduce fever.



Pegasys (Roche) is used to treat hepatitis B or C.



Peg-Intron (Merck) is used to treat chronic hepatitis C.



Renova (Bausch Health) is an acne treatment.



Risperdal Consta (Janssen) is used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.



Saphris (Allergan) is used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.



Silenor (Currax) is used to treat depression, anxiety and sleep disorders.



Syndros (Insys Therapeutics) is used to treat or prevent nausea and vomiting caused by cancer drugs.



Synera (Galen) is an anesthetic patch.



Taytulla (Allergan) is a birth control pill.



Tirosint (IBSA Institut Biochimique) is used to treat hypothyroidism.



Totect (Cumberland) is used to prevent heart problems for women with breast cancer.



Toviaz (Pfizer) is used to treat overactive bladder symptoms.



Truvada (Gilead) is used to treat HIV.



Tykerb (Novartis) is used to treat breast cancer.



Velphoro (Fresenius) is used to control phosphorus levels in chronic kidney disease patients.



Xolegel (Almirall) is a gel used to treat dermatitis.



Zortress (Novartis) is used to prevent organ rejection after a kidney or liver transplant.

