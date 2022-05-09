4 recent drug recalls

Here are four recalls drug companies have issued since April 1, as listed by the FDA.

Fagraon on April 29 recalled two lots of its drug compounding product SyrSpend SF Cherry due to potential contamination with Burkholderia gladioli, a pathogen that most commonly affects patients with respiratory disease.

Pfizer on April 25 recalled five lots of its hypertension drug Accupril due to the presence of N-nitroso-quinapril, a compound that may increase cancer risk when exposure is above acceptable levels.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals recalled one batch of insulin glargine injection on April 12 due to the potential for the label to be missing on some vials.

Best Brands Consumer Products on April 1 recalled two finished product lots of its Mandalorian hand sanitizer and its Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer over the presence of benzene and methanol.