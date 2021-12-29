4 recent drug approvals

Here are four FDA drug or treatment approvals Becker's has covered since Nov. 15, starting with the most recent:

1. Apretude — Apretude was approved as the first injectable treatment for HIV preexposure prevention, or PrEP.

2. Pafolacianine — Pafolacianine, which goes by the brand name Cytalux, is an imaging drug that has been approved to help surgeons better identify cancerous ovarian tissue when operating.

3. Besremi — PharmaEssentia Corp.'s Besremi has been approved for the treatment of a rare blood disease called polycythemia vera, which affects about 6,200 people in the U.S. annually.

4. Voxzogo — BioMarin's Voxzogo has been approved as the first drug designed to treat short stature caused by achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

The FDA approved 46 new drugs in 2021, including 16 cancer drugs. To view the full list, click here.