3 new medication safety best practices for hospitals: ISMP

The Institute for Safe Medication Practices added three new items to its list of medication safety best practices for hospitals to focus on in 2022-23, the organization said Feb. 9.

ISMP first launched the list in 2014 with six best practices. The organization has since updated the guidance every two years, and it now includes 19 best practices.

Three new best practices added this year:

1. Safeguard against errors involving oxytocin, including during antepartum and postpartum care.

2. Expand the use of barcode verification before medication and vaccine administration to areas outside of inpatient settings, including the emergency department, perioperative areas and infusion centers.

3. Implement numerous strategies to improve safety with high-alert medications that cover as many steps of the medication-use process as possible.

To learn more about each best practice, click here.