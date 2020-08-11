20 most expensive drugs in the US
With a price tag of $71,306 per month, lipodystrophy drug Myalept is the most expensive medication in the U.S. for 2020, according to a list published by online drug price comparison platform GoodRx.
For its list, published Aug. 11, GoodRx excluded drugs that have to be administered by a healthcare provider. The prices reflect list prices for the drug's most common 30-day prescription.
The 20 most expensive drugs based on their monthly list prices:
1. Myalept — $71,306 (Amryt Pharma)
2. Ravicti — $55,341 (Horizon Therapeutics)
3. Mavenclad — $56,954 (EMD Serono)
4. Actimmune — $52,777 (Horizon Therapeutics)
5. Oxervate — $48,498 (Dompé)
6. Takhzyro — $45,464 (Takeda)
7. Juxtapid — $44,714 (Amryt Pharma)
8. Cinryze — $44,141 (Takeda)
9. Chenodal — $42,570 (Retrophin)
10. Gattex — $40,450 (Takeda)
11. H.P. Acthar — $39,864 (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals)
12. Tegsedi — $34,600 (Akcea Therapeutics)
13. Vitrakvi — $32,800 (Bayer Pharmaceuticals)
14. Qinlock — $32,000 (Deciphera Pharmaceuticals)
15. Ayvakit — $32,000 (Blueprint Medicines)
16. Korlym — $31,440 (Corcept Therapeutics)
17. Sovaldi — $28,000 (Gilead)
18. Viekira Pak — $27,773 (AbbVie)
19. Tibsovo — $27,421 (Agios Pharmaceuticals)
20. Cerdelga — $27,300 (Genzyme Corp.)
More articles on pharmacy:
CVS HealthHub rollout resumes
Merck bets on one-shot vaccine
CVS, Walgreens & Costco sued for not filling opioid prescriptions
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.