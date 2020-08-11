20 most expensive drugs in the US

With a price tag of $71,306 per month, lipodystrophy drug Myalept is the most expensive medication in the U.S. for 2020, according to a list published by online drug price comparison platform GoodRx.

For its list, published Aug. 11, GoodRx excluded drugs that have to be administered by a healthcare provider. The prices reflect list prices for the drug's most common 30-day prescription.

The 20 most expensive drugs based on their monthly list prices:

1. Myalept — $71,306 (Amryt Pharma)

2. Ravicti — $55,341 (Horizon Therapeutics)

3. Mavenclad — $56,954 (EMD Serono)

4. Actimmune — $52,777 (Horizon Therapeutics)

5. Oxervate — $48,498 (Dompé)

6. Takhzyro — $45,464 (Takeda)

7. Juxtapid — $44,714 (Amryt Pharma)

8. Cinryze — $44,141 (Takeda)

9. Chenodal — $42,570 (Retrophin)

10. Gattex — $40,450 (Takeda)

11. H.P. Acthar — $39,864 (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals)

12. Tegsedi — $34,600 (Akcea Therapeutics)

13. Vitrakvi — $32,800 (Bayer Pharmaceuticals)

14. Qinlock — $32,000 (Deciphera Pharmaceuticals)

15. Ayvakit — $32,000 (Blueprint Medicines)

16. Korlym — $31,440 (Corcept Therapeutics)

17. Sovaldi — $28,000 (Gilead)

18. Viekira Pak — $27,773 (AbbVie)

19. Tibsovo — $27,421 (Agios Pharmaceuticals)

20. Cerdelga — $27,300 (Genzyme Corp.)

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS HealthHub rollout resumes

Merck bets on one-shot vaccine

CVS, Walgreens & Costco sued for not filling opioid prescriptions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.