15 schools ranked by 1st-time NAPLEX rates

The average first-time pass rate for the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination has decreased from 81.3% in 2021 to 75.7% in 2024, according to data from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

In 2024, 77.5% of the 10,466 pharmacy school graduates who took the NAPLEX passed the test on their first attempt. For all-time attempts in the same year, 75.4% of 11,951 graduates earned a passing score.

Here are the top 15 of 143 accredited pharmacy programs, according to their first-time NAPLEX pass rates:

Editor's note: The number of first-time attempts in 2024 is included after the percentage.

1. Lebanese American University School of Pharmacy (Byblos) — 100% (6)

2. South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions (Brookings) — 100% (56)

3. University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy (Omaha) — 98.2% (57)

4. University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy — 96.7% (90)

5. Oregon State University College of Pharmacy (Corvallis) — 96.2% (53)

6. University of Michigan College of Pharmacy (Ann Arbor) — 94.4% (71)

7. University of California, San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences — 94.1% (51)

8. Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy (Weatherford) — 93.8% (32)

9. University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus School of Pharmacy (San Juan) — 93.2% (44)

10. University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy (Chapel Hill) — 92.7% (109)

11. Union University College of Pharmacy (Jackson, Tenn.) — 91.7% (24)

12. Thomas Jefferson University College of Pharmacy (Philadelphia) — 91.4% (35)

13. Northeastern University Bouvé College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (Boston) — 90.9% (66)

14. Butler University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (Indianapolis) — 90.6% (96)

15. University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center College of Pharmacy (Oklahoma City) — 90% (50)

