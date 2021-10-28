15 million Americans have received a COVID-19 booster, White House says

Fifteen million Americans have received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since federal regulators cleared them for immunocompromised people in August, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said Oct. 27.

In the five days after regulators cleared boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, 1.5 million Americans got a booster, he added.

"Our booster program is off to a very strong start," Mr. Zients said.

The U.S. on Oct. 27 administered 1.14 million COVID-19 vaccines, with almost 300,000 people receiving a first dose, according to Mr. Zients. Both numbers are the single-highest day totals in the last two weeks.

The FDA and CDC are also poised to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 in the next week. Mr. Zients said that upon authorization, "millions of doses will be shipped immediately to tens of thousands of pediatricians, family doctors, children's hospitals, community health centers, rural health clinics and pharmacies — providers parents and kids know and trust."