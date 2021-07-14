10 most expensive brand name drugs in the US

Katie Adams 
In the U.S., prices for brand name drugs are constantly rising, especially among certain medications for autoimmune diseases and diabetes.

Pharmacy discount company GoodRx analyzed cash prices for the top 100 brand name drugs in the U.S. based on a representative sample of prescription fills. Below are the 10 most expensive brand name medications, along with their manufacturer and average monthly cash price:

  1. Humira (AbbVie): $9,065

  2. Cosentyx (Novartis): $8,907

  3. Enbrel (Amgen): $8,717

  4. Otezla (Amgen): $6,193

  5. Dupixent (Sanofi): $5,298

  6. Biktarvy (Gilead): $4,083

  7. Genvoya (Gilead): $4,061

  8. Descovy (Gilead): $2,195

  9. Tivicay (ViiV): $2,150

  10. Latuda (Sunovion): $1,604

