10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center (Panama City, Fla.) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.
- Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- OHSU Health Hillsboro (Ore.) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.
- Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health seeks a system director of clinical pharmacy.
- Stormont Vail Health (Topeka, Kan.) seeks an inpatient pharmacy manager.
- Trinity Health (Minot, N.D.) seeks a retail pharmacy director.
- West Hills Hospital (Los Angeles) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.
More articles on pharmacy:
COVID-19 vaccine surplus rose by 30% in 2 weeks
8 key COVID-19 vaccine administration errors
US resumes use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.