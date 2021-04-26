10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy director.



CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy director.



Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center (Panama City, Fla.) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.



Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy director.



OHSU Health Hillsboro (Ore.) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.



Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health seeks a system director of clinical pharmacy.



Stormont Vail Health (Topeka, Kan.) seeks an inpatient pharmacy manager.



Trinity Health (Minot, N.D.) seeks a retail pharmacy director.



West Hills Hospital (Los Angeles) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.

