10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center (Panama City, Fla.) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.

  4. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. OHSU Health Hillsboro (Ore.) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health seeks a system director of clinical pharmacy.

  8. Stormont Vail Health (Topeka, Kan.) seeks an inpatient pharmacy manager.

  9. Trinity Health (Minot, N.D.) seeks a retail pharmacy director.

  10. West Hills Hospital (Los Angeles) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager. 

More articles on pharmacy:
COVID-19 vaccine surplus rose by 30% in 2 weeks
8 key COVID-19 vaccine administration errors
US resumes use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 