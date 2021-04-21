10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Henderson (Nevada) Hospital seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- Lake Granbury (Texas) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.
- Leon Medical Centers (Miami, Fla.) seeks a clinical pharmacy director.
- LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a senior pharmacy director.
- Vibra Hospital of Denver (Thornton, Colo.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Vista Health System (Waukegan, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.
