10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy director.



CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Henderson (Nevada) Hospital seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



Lake Granbury (Texas) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.



Leon Medical Centers (Miami, Fla.) seeks a clinical pharmacy director.



LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.



NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a senior pharmacy director.



Vibra Hospital of Denver (Thornton, Colo.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Vista Health System (Waukegan, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.

More articles on pharmacy:

US will run out of enthusiastic vaccine recipients soon, KFF predicts

J&J reports $100M in COVID-19 vaccine sales

FDA cites 9 violations after probe of Baltimore plant making J&J vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.