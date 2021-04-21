10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a pharmacy director.

  3. Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. Henderson (Nevada) Hospital seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

  5. Lake Granbury (Texas) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Leon Medical Centers (Miami, Fla.) seeks a clinical pharmacy director.

  7. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.

  8. NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a senior pharmacy director.

  9. Vibra Hospital of Denver (Thornton, Colo.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Vista Health System (Waukegan, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy director.

