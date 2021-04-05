10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a senior pharmacy manager.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Kendall Regional Medical Center (Miami, Fla.) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.
- Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Lompoc (Calif.) Valley Medical Center seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- SSM Health (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a senior pharmacy director.
More articles on pharmacy:
J&J to oversee COVID-19 vaccine production at plant where 15M doses ruined
US vaccinates 4 million people in 1 day
Bristol Myers Squibb pays $75M to resolve claims it underpaid rebates to Medicaid
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.