10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  2. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a senior pharmacy manager.

  3. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. Kendall Regional Medical Center (Miami, Fla.) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.

  5. Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Lompoc (Calif.) Valley Medical Center seeks a pharmacy services director.

  7. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. SSM Health (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  9. UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  10. UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a senior pharmacy director. 

