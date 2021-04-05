10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a senior pharmacy manager.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Kendall Regional Medical Center (Miami, Fla.) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.



Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Lompoc (Calif.) Valley Medical Center seeks a pharmacy services director.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy director.



SSM Health (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.



UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a senior pharmacy director.

