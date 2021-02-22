10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.



Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (Ogdensburg, N.Y.) seeks a pharmacy director.



DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy services manager.



Mass General Brigham (Boston) seeks an assistant pharmacy services director.



Mercy Hospital Berryville (Ark.) seeks a pharmacy services director.



NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (Bullhead City) seeks a pharmacy director.



West Hills (Calif.) Hospital & Medical Center seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.

