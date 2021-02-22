10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center (Ogdensburg, N.Y.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy services manager.
- Mass General Brigham (Boston) seeks an assistant pharmacy services director.
- Mercy Hospital Berryville (Ark.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center (Bullhead City) seeks a pharmacy director.
- West Hills (Calif.) Hospital & Medical Center seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.
