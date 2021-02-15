10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee, Wis. and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Baptist Health South Florida (Miami) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Baxter Regional Medical Center (Mountain Home, Ark.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- BJC HealthCare (St. Louis, Mo.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles) seeks an outpatient pharmacy operations manager.
- CHI Health Immanuel (Omaha, Neb.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Memorial Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Mercy (Watonga, Okla.) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Southern Hills Hospital (Las Vegas) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
