10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  3. Cabell Huntington (W.V.) Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.

  6. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks an outpatient pharmacy operations manager.

  7. San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  8. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.

  9. Stanford (Calif.) Medicine seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.

