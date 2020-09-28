10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Cabell Huntington (W.V.) Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks an outpatient pharmacy operations manager.
- San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.
- Stanford (Calif.) Medicine seeks a pharmacy director.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.
