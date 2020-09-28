10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Cabell Huntington (W.V.) Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks an outpatient pharmacy operations manager.



San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.



Stanford (Calif.) Medicine seeks a pharmacy director.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a regional pharmacy director.

