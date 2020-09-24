Vaccine advisory panel to delay vote on who would get COVID-19 vaccine priority

A federal vaccine advisory committee decided to hold off on voting to decide who should get the first doses of a future COVID-19 vaccine, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of medical experts that advises the CDC, had expected to vote at a meeting Sept. 22 on a plan to give priority to early doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The committee may instead wait until a vaccine is authorized before voting on a plan, people familiar with the situation told the Journal. The next committee meeting is scheduled for late October.

The committee said previously that front-line healthcare workers would likely receive priority status when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. The committee doesn't have final say in the matter, but it sends recommendations to the CDC which then decides whether to make them policy.

A separate committee, called the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is also developing an allocation plan for COVID-19 vaccines.

William Schaffner, a liaison to the vaccine advisory committee, told the Journal that the longer it takes to develop a prioritization plan, the more difficult it will be for state health officials to come up with vaccination plans.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

FDA now requiring boxed warning for benzodiazepines

CVS accused of patient steering

HHS general counsel scolds Eli Lilly for halting 340B drug discounts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.